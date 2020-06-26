The Directors of the Rangeley Lakes Region Legacy Scholarship have announced receipt of the largest contribution made to the fund since it was established.

The donation of $15,894.50 was a bequest from the estate of Shelton C. and L. Jean Noyes, long-time Rangeley residents who were instrumental in the town’s and area’s development as a year-round tourism destination.

This generous gift enabled the Directors of the Legacy Scholarship to double the annual bequest from $500 to $1,000 to help a student graduating from Rangeley Lakes Regional School to attend college.

The Legacy Scholarship is supported by residents of the area, while the associated Seasonal Friends of Rangeley Scholarship is funded by seasonal residents and visitors to the region.

After moving to Rangeley in 1953, Shelton Noyes established the S.C. Noyes Company, a timberland and land development firm. He was an attorney and served three terms as State Senator for Franklin County, including one term as Majority Leader of the Senate.

The couple had a long involvement with education. Shelton came from a family of teachers, including an uncle who taught at Wilton Academy in Maine. His father was instrumental in developing vocational school curricula throughout the country.

He and Jean established a college fund for the children of Shelton’s brother, and which helped them to attend vocational schools in Maine.

Shelton was involved in development of the Bald Mountain ski area, which was in operation during the 1960s. He donated land for the Shelton Noyes Overlook on Route 17, which provides panoramic views of Rangeley Lakes and the surrounding area, and among other honors he was named “Rangeley Citizen of the Year.”

In the words of one tribute to Shelton and Jean, “They always valued education and helped promote that within the Noyes family as well as the Rangeley Lakes Regional School system. This contribution to the Legacy Scholarship will continue that desire.”

The Legacy Scholarship and Seasonal Friends of Rangeley Scholarship provide financial assistance to help graduates of the Rangeley Lakes Regional School to attend college. In selecting each year’s recipients, the scholarship committee considers students’ academic achievements and participation in school activities, with an emphasis on a strong record of community service.

The Directors of both scholarships are Rebekah Carmichael, Town Treasurer of Rangeley; Heidi Deery, Student Services Director at the Rangeley Lakes Regional School; Leeanna J. Wilbur, Vice President, Franklin Savings Bank, Rangeley, and one anonymous seasonal resident.

Contributions to the Seasonal Friends of Rangeley Scholarship and the Legacy Scholarship are tax deductible. They may be sent to P.O. Box 321, Rangeley, ME 04970. Donors receive a receipt for tax purposes, and the thanks of the outstanding students who benefit from this program.