Our Lady of the Lakes Parish
Mass schedule
St. John Church, Stratton – Saturday 6 p.m.
Our Lady of the Lakes Church, Oquossoc – 7:30 a.m.
St. Luke Church, Rangeley – 9:30 a.m.
How do I sign up?
To make a reservation for Rangeley, call Gerry at (207) 864-2601. To make a reservation for Oquossoc, call Carmen at (207) 864-3807. To make a reservation for Stratton, call Patty at (207) 246-4892.
