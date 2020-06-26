Our Lady of the Lakes Parish

Mass schedule

St. John Church, Stratton – Saturday 6 p.m.

Our Lady of the Lakes Church, Oquossoc – 7:30 a.m.

St. Luke Church, Rangeley – 9:30 a.m.

How do I sign up?

To make a reservation for Rangeley, call Gerry at (207) 864-2601. To make a reservation for Oquossoc, call Carmen at (207) 864-3807. To make a reservation for Stratton, call Patty at (207) 246-4892.

