 

Our Lady of the Lakes Parish

Mass schedule
St. John Church, Stratton – Saturday 6 p.m.
Our Lady of the Lakes Church, Oquossoc – 7:30 a.m.
St. Luke Church, Rangeley – 9:30 a.m.

How do I sign up?
To make a reservation for Rangeley, call Gerry at (207) 864-2601. To make a reservation for Oquossoc, call Carmen at (207) 864-3807. To make a reservation for Stratton, call Patty at (207) 246-4892.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles