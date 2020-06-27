A small group of people walk down Main Street in Lewiston during a Black Lives Matter protest Saturday afternoon that started in Kennedy Park in Lewiston. The group, smaller than other protest groups over the last month, walked to the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on Turner Street in Auburn and then back to the park. Saydi Brown, one of the organizers of the march, wrote on Facebook that it was meant to be a “silent protest to remember Black lives lost to police brutality.” Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo