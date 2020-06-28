LIVERMORE FALLS — Heavy trucks will be detoured on Route 4 to Crash Road in Livermore and Jay on Tuesday and possibly Wednesday, weather permitting, so the town can replace a collapsed sewer line on Bridge Street/Route 4.

Local traffic, excluding heavy trucks, will be able to use Water Street to get to and from Route 4. Water Street goes between the Bank Building and another business block on Main Street.

Bridge Street carries traffic over the Androscoggin River.

