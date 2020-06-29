BRUNSWICK — A 12-year-old Brunswick girl was seriously injured in an all-terrain vehicle crash Sunday.

Shortly before noon, the girl was slowing her ATV to a stop on Raspberry Lane when another ATV driven by a 9-year-old boy struck her from behind, according to Mark Latti, a spokesman for the Maine Warden Service. Latti said the boy did not notice that the girl had slowed.

Latti said the girl, whose name was not released, sustained serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to Maine Medical Center.

Brunswick Deputy Fire Chief Don Koslosky said the girl complained of neck pain and was airlifted in stable condition.

The boy only suffered scrapes, Koslosky said.

Both children were wearing helmets and were riding ATVs designed for smaller riders, Latti said. He wasn’t able to confirm whether the children were being supervised by adults when the crash occured.

Latti on Monday was unable to provide additional information, including the condition of the children.

According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife website, no one under the age of 10 can operate an ATV. Those who are at least 10 but not yet 16 years old can operate an ATV if they have completed a training course approved by the department.

There are still restrictions on anyone under 16 crossing a public way. There are also exceptions to these rules, including if the child is driving the ATV on the property where they live of if the property is owned or leased by a parent or guardian.

Raspberry Lane is a private road located off Pleasant Hill Road.

