LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Town Office to go over the warrant for a proposed $2.65 million municipal budget for 2020-21.

Seats will be spaced for social distancing. A sign outside the building advised those entering to wear masks. If more than 50 people attend, the meeting will be moved to the Area Youth Sports building.

The spending plan reflects an increase of $89,989, or 3.5%, the current budget. Residents will consider the 45 warrant articles, not including choosing a moderator. Voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 14 at the Town Office.

In July, voters will be asked to elect two selectmen and a school director. Selectman Rodney Heikkinen is seeking a three-year term. There is an open two-year seat for selectman and an open three-year seat for Regional School Unit 73 director. Sarah Flagg and Tammy Frost hold those positions, respectively, but did not seek reelection.

The insurance article reflects an increase of $57,315 to make it $125,000. Of that amount, $43,000 is for workers’ compensation and $14,315 for liability. Increases in other budgets include administration, up $12,193 to $342,871; municipal solid waste, up $8,353 to $126,490; library, up $7,746 to $88,366; Police Department, up $6,612. to $615,655; debt service, up $55,500. Of that amount is $39,000 for the fire station loan and $55,500 is for highway equipment.

Budgets that show a decrease include Fire Department, down $181 to $132, 721; Public Works Department, down $306 to $464,425; and capital improvements, down $60,000 to $39,960.

Not factored into the budget is an article that asks voters to spend up to $26,000 from the general fund to by a new generator to power the Town Office/Police Department in emergencies.

Residents will also be asked to approve $15,000 from the current Police Department budget to pay off the police cruiser loan one year early. The department saved money not having to travel to the Androscoggin County Jail or courts as often because of COVID-19 restrictions. The majority of the savings was in fuel and vehicle repairs.

The Town Office will be closed Tuesday so the end-of-the-year financial records can be closed.appr

