100 Years Ago: 1920

Altho officials of the Androscoggin Electric Company would make no statement when questioned by reporters Friday morning, it is believed that the entire bookkeeping department will be removed from Lewiston to Augusta. This will be done by order of the directing heads of the Central Maine Power company, of which the Androscoggin Electric Company is now a subsidiary.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The Central Maine General Hospital today announced its selection of the contractor for construction of the Guy L. Smith Nuclear Medicine Center, which is slated to begin within the next few days. Herbert E. Callahan, Inc., of Auburn, with a low bid of $259.500, will be the general contracting firm for the project.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Lewiston-Auburn College, Westminster Street, Lewiston will open the exhibition “Origins and Archetypes: Paintings by Philip Carlo Paratore, June 25 from 2 to 4 p.m., with music by jazz guitarist Tom Hoffman, accompanied by Al Degado on vibes. The exhibition continues through Sept. 15, from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

