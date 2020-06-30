As grateful as I am for the Supreme Court’s decision to protect America’s LGBTQ community from workplace discrimination, it has reminded me how far this nation has to go. So many of leaders work to deny LGBTQ citizens their rights, and we can’t afford lukewarm leadership anymore. That’s why Mainers need to elect Sara Gideon to the Senate.

Gideon has shown, time and time again, that she stands with the LGBTQ community in Maine. She has worked to guarantee that Mainers are protected from discrimination on the basis of their sexual orientation, banned conversion therapy statewide and guaranteed equal health care coverage.

As a senator from Maine, she plans to do the same for all Americans.

She has worked tirelessly for the Maine LGBTQ community. All Americans deserve that kind of leadership and I encourage others to join me in voting Sara Gideon for Senate in July and November.

Nicholas Meyerson, Lewiston

