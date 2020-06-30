LEWISTON – Anita M. LeClair-Davis, 65, of Lewiston, passed away at the Hospice House in Auburn on Friday, June 26, 2020. Anita was born in Lewiston, on June 6, 1955, the daughter of Robert and Jacqueline (Labbe) LeClair.Educated in local schools, she was a graduate of Lewiston High School, Class of 1973. Anita was a Staff Sergeant in the United States Army during the Vietnam War era. Later in life she worked as an Operations Manager at TD Bank. She is survived by two brothers, Paul and wife Terri LeClair of Fayette, and Donald and wife Linda LeClair of Lewiston, a sister-in-law, Beth LeClair of Plymouth, Mass.; her children, Shawn and wife Thea Davis, Dawn and husband Daren Lowe, Theresa and husband John Rakebrandt; and her nieces and nephews, Andrea and her wife Kelly, Eric and his wife Tiffany, Brandon and his wife Becky, Michael and his wife Kira, Bobby, Davey and Josh.She was predeceased by her parents; a brother, Robert N. LeClair Jr.; and her husband Richard Davis.The family would like to thank the many special people who cared for Anita; the staff of Androscoggin Home Health Care & Hospice, Dr. Renee Fagone & staff, Dr. Nicolette Erickson & Staff and the TD Bank family at the Auburn Call Center.A Graveside Committal Service will take place at St. Peter’s Cemetery on Thursday, July 2, at 10 a.m. Arrangements under the care of the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home. Condolences, donations, and a video tribute may be accessed online at http://www.albert-burpee.com . In lieu of flowers,donations may be made in Anita’s memory to: Dempsey Center PO Box 277 Auburn, ME 04212