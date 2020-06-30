Steven Ouellette of Auburn climbs back into his car Tuesday during The Great Class of 2020 Regalia Pickup Day at Central Maine Community College in Auburn. Ouellette and other students from the Class of 2020 came back to campus for the first time since the college closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Graduates picked up their graduation caps, gowns, degrees and CMCC Class of 2020 face mask before posing for pictures. There will be no actual graduation, but the pictures will be put into a “virtual commencement video” that is currently in production and will be sent to all 2020 graduates. Ouellette recorded his commencement speech. “It was definitely weird staring at a camera and lights instead of a bunch of people,” Ouellette said. “We made the best of it,” he said about graduation being in the parking lot on a rainy day. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Alexandra Sult of Lisbon waits to have her picture taken Tuesday during The Great Class of 2020 Regalia Pickup Day at Central Maine Community College in Auburn. Sult and other students from the Class of 2020 came back to campus for the first time since the college closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Graduates picked up their graduation cap, gown, degree and CMCC Class of 2020 face mask before posing for pictures that will be part of a commencement video. It will replace a live graduation ceremony. Sult is a 2017 graduate of Lisbon High School. She graduated from CMCC with a certificate from the Physical Fitness Specialist Program and plans to return in the fall to study law enforcement. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Chance Warren of Lewiston waits to have his picture taken Tuesday during The Great Class of 2020 Regalia Pickup Day at Central Maine Community College in Auburn. Warren and other students from the Class of 2020 came back to campus for the first time since the college closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Graduates picked up their graduation cap, gown, degree and CMCC Class of 2020 face mask before posing for pictures, which will go into a commencement video that is replacing the actual graduation ceremony. Warren graduated from Lewiston High School in 2016 and earned his certificate in culinary arts from CMCC. He plans to return in the fall to work toward his associate degree in culinary arts. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Abel Bisabu of Lewiston waves to staff Tuesday after having his picture taken during The Great Class of 2020 Regalia Pickup Day at Central Maine Community College in Auburn. Bisabu and other students from the Class of 2020 came back to campus for the first time since the college closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Graduates picked up their graduation cap, gown, degree and CMCC Class of 2020 face mask before posing for pictures that will be included in a commencement video in place of an in-person graduation ceremony. Bisabu, a native of Angola, graduated with a business administration degree. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo