REGION — We may be unable to reopen physical Education Center locations but will continue to offer virtual workshops until it is safe to do so. We hope you have enjoyed our recent offerings and will consider joining some of our scheduled programs for July. As we continue to expand our offerings, we welcome you to reach out to us with any class topics you’d like to see on our calendar. We also welcome questions or comments that you might have. To register for classes and to share questions or comments, contact us at [email protected] or by phone at 207-795-4010.

CLASSES

Zoom 101: Using Video Technology to Stay Connected

When: Tuesday, July 14 OR July 28. Time: 10-10:30 a.m. Instructor: SeniorsPlus Staff. Location: Zoom.Join us for a 30-minute class to become more familiar on how to use Zoom to participate in SeniorsPlus’ online classes, or to simply stay connected with friends and family near and far. You do not need a Zoom account or to download any apps to participate in this class. You do not need a video camera for your computer, although it is helpful. You can participate with computers or hand held devices. Educational material and resources will be provided for continued.

Medicare Made Simple

When: Thursday, July 16. Time: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Instructor: SeniorsPlus Staff. Location: Zoom. Join this pre-recorded Zoom class to learn how to navigate Medicare with this introductory course. Learn about your insurance options with Medicare, when to enroll or change plans and how state law may affect your choices. This presentation is perfect for people who are new to Medicare or anyone who currently has Medicare and would like to learn more.

Telehealth & What You Need to Know

When: Tuesday, July 21. Time: 10-11:30 a.m. Instructor: Androscoggin Home Health Care + Hospice Staff. Location: Zoom. Interested in learning more about Telehealth in light of the current pandemic? If so, join Androscoggin Home Health Care + Hospice for discussion on their new Telehealth Program and how the new platform can deliver for you.

Trivia

When: Thursday, July 23. Time: 2-3 p.m.. Instructor: SeniorsPlus Staff. Location: Zoom. Love Trivia? Looking for something to do? Come join SeniorsPlus for trivia hour.

Journalism, Truth and Healthy Communities

When: Thursday, July 23. Time: 2-3 p.m. Instructor: Judy Meyer, Executive Editor of the Sun Journal, Kennebec Journal and the Morning Sentinel. Join Judy for her presentation – she’ll discuss the importance of newspapers and our evolution into an increasingly digital platform. There will be time for Q&A.

What Matters Most

When: Tuesday, July 28. Time: 1-2:30 p.m. Instructor: Beacon Hospice Staff Location: Zoom. Join us as we discuss decisions regarding advanced directives, power of attorney questions, and determining what matters most during these challenging times. We will explain what an advanced directive is, where it should be kept, and how to share your wishes with your family.

GROUPS & EXERCISE

Coffee & Comfort – Bereavement Support Group

When: Monday, July 6. Time: 3-4:30 p.m.. Instructor: Beacon Hospice Staff. Location: Zoom or Telephone. Loss is hard. The great news is, no one needs to feel alone through their bereavement. Coffee & Comfort offers a safe place where one can receive the grief support they are seeking. Due to current public health concerns, the group will meet over Zoom versus in-person. Zoom phone and video-conferencing information will be provided to registrants.

Caregiver Support Groups – NEW SCHEDULE BELOW!

Dates and Times: Monday, July 6 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Thursday, July 30 from 8:30-10 a.m. Location: Zoom or Telephonic. Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience. Due to current public health concerns, the group will meet over the phone vs in-person.

Total Strength & Balance

Dates and Times: Mondays 11:15 a.m. -12 p.m. OR 12:15-1 p.m.; Wednesdays 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.; Fridays 11:30 a.m. -12:10 p.m. OR 12:30-1:10 p.m. Instructor: Linn Morin, Certified Trainer. Location: Facebook. Participants will gain physical and neuro-muscular strength, as well as balance to improve activities of daily living. Light weights or soup cans, a basic bouncing ball and for some tubes are used in this seated exercise class. Water is recommended during the class. As always be sure to check with your physician prior to any exercise class. These classes are held online until the CDC lifts restrictions. To register or for more information, call Linn at 523-9055.

Chair Yoga on Zoom

When: Fridays. No class July 3, 10, & 31. Time: 8:45-9:45 a.m.. Instructor: Mary Bishop, Certified Yoga Instructor. Location: Zoom. Cost: no fee at this time. Must-haves: computer, laptop, or tablet; sturdy chair on non-slip surface. Join Mary in this Zoom class that is designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability. Class limited to 10 participants.

HEALTHY LIVING FOR ME

HL4ME has launched multiple virtual programs, including Tai Chi for Health & Balance, Better Health NOW, Better Health with Diabetes toolkit, Better Health with Chronic Pain toolkit, and our Living Well workshops.

Tai Chi for Health & Balance

When: workshop series will meet twice weekly for 8 weeks. Time: 1 hour per session/class. Location: Zoom. Cost: no fee at this time. Tai Chi is an enjoyable exercise that can improve balance, relieve pain, and improve health, and one’s ability to do things. It is a slow exercise. It is easy to learn and good for all ability levels. The essential principles of Tai Chi include mind and body integration, fluid movements, controlled breathing and mental concentration. Tai Chi is one of the most effective exercises for the health of mind and body. It helps people to relax and feel better. Workshops are limited to 10 participants.

Better Health NOW!

When: workshop series will meet once weekly for 6 weeks. Time: will vary. Location: 1-1 Telephonic or Zoom. Cost: Free. Better Health NOW is a self-guided, evidence-based program similar to our Living Well in-person workshop. The program is designed to help participants deal with chronic conditions. Some topics covered include: techniques to deal with frustration, fatigue, pain and isolation, appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility, and endurance, appropriate use of medications, and nutrition. Participants of the workshop will work individually prior to 1-1 facilitator or small group weekly check-ins. Participants will receive the Better Health NOW Toolkit in the mail prior to starting the workshop.

Better Health with Diabetes

When: workshop series will meet once weekly for 6 weeks. Time: will vary. Location: 1-1 Telephonic or Zoom. Cost: Free. Similar to Better Health NOW, Better Health with Diabetes is a self-guided, evidence-based program. The program is designed to help participants deal with chronic conditions with a focus on diabetes management. Topics include: techniques to deal with the symptoms of diabetes, fatigue, pain, hyper/hypoglycemia, stress, depression, anger, fear and frustration; appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength and endurance; healthy eating, appropriate use of medication; and working with healthcare providers. Participants of the workshop will work individually prior to 1-1 facilitator or small group weekly check-ins. Participants will receive the Better Health with Diabetes toolkit materials in the mail prior to starting the workshop.

Better Health with Chronic Pain

When: workshop series will meet once weekly for 6 weeks. Time: will vary. Location: 1-1 Telephonic or Zoom. Cost: Free. Similar to Better Health NOW and Better Health with Diabetes, Better Health with Chronic Pain is a self-guided, evidence-based program. The program is designed to help individuals deal with chronic conditions with a focus on pain management. Topics include: techniques to deal with frustration, fatigue, isolation, and poor sleep, appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength, appropriate use of medications, communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals, nutrition, pacing activity and rest, and how to evaluate new treatments. Participants of the workshop will work individually prior to 1-1 facilitator or small group weekly check-ins. Participants will receive the Better Health with Chronic Pain toolkit materials in the mail prior to starting the workshop.

Living Well Workshops through Zoom

When: workshop series will meet once weekly for 6 weeks. Time: will vary (approximately 2 hours per class). Location: Zoom. Cost: Free. Now offering Living Well with Chronic Pain, Living Well with Diabetes, and Living Well for Better Health workshops through Zoom! Each workshop will cover a series of topics, some overlapping and some specific to the chronic condition of the workshop. If you’re looking for help with managing your chronic conditions and would like to connect with others, these programs are for you!

If you’d like to learn more or register for our Healthy Living for ME (HL4ME) workshops, please visit www.healthylivingforme.org, call 1-800-620-6036, or email [email protected] to get started today!

