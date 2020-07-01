WOODSTOCK — Voters will decide on referendum day, July 14, whether to authorize the operation of medical marijuana registered caregiver retail stores within the town, provided they operate in compliance with all applicable state and local requirements.

They will also decide whether to authorize the state to issue licenses for the sale of malt liquor and wine to be consumed off the premises of licensed establishments on Sundays.

Earlier this year Sam Cote and Angela Bailey, who have been legally raising medical marijuana in Woodstock in recent years, asked for a vote opting in on allowing the retail sale of medical marijuana.

Currently, Woodstock ordinance bans marijuana retail businesses but allows medical use. In 2016 Woodstock residents voted against legalizing marijuana retail sales. The vote was 362 yes to 408 no.

Town Manager Vern Maxfield said an ordinance that would address the details of the current opt-in proposal would be drawn up if it is approved.

He said the town has consulted with its lawyer and the state on the issue.

A public hearing on the subject took place June 29. It was very sparsely attended, and though short, was contentious at times between the selectmen and the couple after two board members noted they would personally vote against the question.

Also on the Woodstock ballot will be the question on liquor licenses. Maxfield said it had been discovered earlier this year that Sunday sales were not allowed in town, but Breau’s II had unknowingly been violating it by offering such sales.

A public hearing on the that topic took place July 7.

