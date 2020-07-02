WOODSTOCK — People searching for something to do this holiday weekend will have another option to consider – the “Rock The Boat” Party on North Pond in Woodstock.
The event will be on Saturday, July 4, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the middle island on the pond. The band “Backlash” will be playing an array of genres, including classics rock, oldies, blues and country.
Once it’s dark, fireworks will be set off from the big rock on the pond.
Greenwood resident Marie Bartlett, who is helping organize the event, said people are encouraged to decorate a float, boat or other floating device and come out for an afternoon on the pond.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bartlett said she is limiting the number of people on the island to 12, including the four band members. The island will be closed to the rest of the public.
