To the Editor:
Dear Friends and Neighbors,
The Albany Improvement Association would like to thank all of you who contributed to our organization over the years. We have decided to forgo this year’s fundraising appeal because of the economic impact of COVID-19 on our community. We feel that there are many other local organizations helping people deal with the effects of the virus that need your support now. The AIA will wait until next summer to restart our fundraising effort, so please don’t forget about us. We hope you all stay well and healthy.
Vera and Mark Angell
Michaela Casey, Vice President
Linda Champagne, Secretary
Yvonne Jellison
Buzzy Lapham
Bob O’Brien, President
Sally Sawyer, Treasurer
Albany Improvement Association Board
