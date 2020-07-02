To the Editor:

Dear Friends and Neighbors,

The Albany Improvement Association would like to thank all of you who contributed to our organization over the years. We have decided to forgo this year’s fundraising appeal because of the economic impact of COVID-19 on our community. We feel that there are many other local organizations helping people deal with the effects of the virus that need your support now. The AIA will wait until next summer to restart our fundraising effort, so please don’t forget about us. We hope you all stay well and healthy.

Vera and Mark Angell

Michaela Casey, Vice President

Linda Champagne, Secretary

Yvonne Jellison

Buzzy Lapham

Bob O’Brien, President

Sally Sawyer, Treasurer

Albany Improvement Association Board

