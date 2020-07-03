WILTON — We Fry High, a food truck, has opened for business Fridays and Saturdays on Routes 2 and 4.

Originally open from 1 to 6 p.m., hours have since been expanded to 12 to 7 p.m. by popular demand.

It’s a partnership, Dylan Kay of Waterville said recently.

Amber and Brian Patterson own The Honeycomb Farm, and had opened a cannabis caregiver store at 844 Route 2 E, near the NAPA auto parts store. They are providing the space at the edge of the parking lot, Kay said.

“We tested the food truck in different markets,” he said. “I own a record label. Jairus Gray, the cook, is a rapper. His day job is cook at Maine Maritime Academy.

“He’d cook for us while on tour, said ‘When I’m not making music this is what I’d love to do’.”

The location is great, Kay said.

“There’s not a ton of food options in the area. We had people here right when we opened (on June 19),” he said.

The food truck features fried foods.

“The menu is unique, has a lot of spins,” Kay said. “We’ll have some things all the time, others will be rotated out for new things.”

Chevon Scott and Tommie Dyer are also involved.

“We were driving by and saw it,” Emilie Lake said as she and Lucas Goodwin, both of Wilton, placed an order.

More information may be found on the We Fry High Food Truck Facebook page or by emailing [email protected]

« Previous

filed under: