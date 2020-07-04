WATERFORD — The rumbling started early on the Fourth of July in western Maine, but fireworks weren’t to blame.
There was a Magnitude 2.1 earthquake centered near Waterford in Oxford County early Saturday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Earthquakes of this magnitude aren’t uncommon in Maine. In February, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake occurred near Sabattus, the USGS said.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Business
After a two-year renovation, The Curio is coming to Lisbon Street
-
Maine
‘We need to get girls racing’
-
Local Sports
Turner Highlands a new family venture for Cutter clan
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Lewiston board to reconsider uniformed police in schools
-
Lewiston-Auburn
PHOTO: Perfect day for dining outside