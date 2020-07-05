Cooking at home more often these days? Looking for something new that’s simple and healthful?

The University of Maine Cooperative Extension has you covered.

“Make Your Own: A Recipe Guide” is a free online directory to preparing meals. It’s wide-ranging recipes include a veggie-packed skillet saute, pre-mixed oatmeal packets for a quick and easy breakfast, and several options for homemade salad dressing.

Also, a cheesy casserole, savory soup, bean dip, stuffed squash, a grain bowl that can be made with rice, quinoa, couscous or pasta, and roasted root vegetables. The guide also includes tips for using herbs and spices. For example, marjoram, oregano, paprika, rosemary, sage, tarragon and thyme are good ways to season chicken.

The recipes were developed by Extension staff as a resource for people dining in during the pandemic, said dietitian Kate Yerxa, coordinator of the Extension’s Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program.

“The premise gives you ideas and the freedom to really create a recipe that follows your food preferences and allows you to be creative,” she said.

The recipes call for Maine seasonal foods, such as zucchini, summer squash and fresh herbs. Most are vegetarian with meat options.

“We really do emphasize more beans in these recipes,” Yerxa said. “The cost per pound of animal protein is rising.”

So, save money, too.

And if you’re making fewer trips to the grocery store, you’ll like that the recipes call for food you can keep on hand: canned or dry beans, pasta, rice.

Keeping it simple means you can teach your kids to make these meals, Yerxa said.

The kids can even go to the Extension website and watch short videos that show them how to prepare meals on the recipe page.

And you can sit back with a cup of tea.

RECIPES

SKILLET SAUTE

Vegetables

3 cups sliced fresh vegetables (mix up any combination of summer squash,

zucchini or green peppers)

2 cups diced fresh tomatoes

Seasoning: select one or more

1/2 cup chopped celery

1/4 cup chopped onion

1–2 cloves minced garlic

1–2 teaspoons mixed dried herbs (basil, thyme, oregano)

Salt and pepper to taste

Protein: select ONE

2 cups cooked dry beans or one can of beans, drained and rinsed

2 cups cooked ground beef, turkey or chicken

2 cups cooked and diced chicken, turkey, ham, lean beef or lean pork

Rice

1/2 cup uncooked instant white rice with 1 cup water or broth

Directions

Select food(s) from each category above.

Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large frying pan over medium heat.

Add vegetables and seasoning. Stir.

Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 5–10 minutes.

Stir in cooked protein, rice and water.

Cover and cook over low heat for 20 minutes.

CASSEROLE

Grain: select ONE

3 cups cooked whole-grain pasta (macaroni, penne, spiral, bow ties)

3 cups cooked brown or white rice

Protein: select ONE

2 cups cooked dry beans or one can of beans, drained and rinsed

2 cups cooked lean ground beef, turkey or chicken

2 cups cooked and diced chicken, turkey, ham, lean beef or lean pork

1.5 — 2 cups cooked or canned fish, seafood

Vegetables

2–3 cups sliced fresh zucchini or summer squash

2–3 cups diced fresh tomatoes

Seasoning: select one or more

1/2 cup chopped celery

1/4 cup chopped onion

1–2 cloves minced garlic

1–2 teaspoons mixed dried herbs (basil, thyme, oregano)

Salt and pepper to taste

Topping: select one or more

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup shredded Swiss, cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese

1/4 cup whole-grain bread or cracker crumbs

Directions

Select foods from each category above.

Combine in an oiled 2.5 quart casserole dish.

Cover and bake at 350 degrees for about 50 minutes to 1 hour or microwave using 50% power for about 15 to 30 minutes, rotating or stirring as necessary. Heat until steaming hot (165°F) throughout.

