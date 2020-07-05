I am writing to express my opposition to Article 47, Question 2, on the July 14 Rumford ballot. The way the article is written, a “no” vote is required to reject this extremely objectionable pivot toward censorship.

The library is a place where one can consider one’s own beliefs while at the same time considering those of others. This marvelous gift is granted to us because diversity of opinion is respected at the library.

The underpinning of our system of government, which this very week we commemorate with celebrations around this great nation, is a structured document, the Declaration of Independence, which posits a move away from domination and subjugation. This same spirit of independence is codified by libraries in their charter documents, enabled by the ethical practice and standards maintained by the professionals who support it, and reinforced by the dedication of civic-minded individuals, the library board members, who serve passionately but impartially to further the institution for its own sake.

Independence of the library’s board is critical to maintaining an intellectual commons where all members of the community are welcome and censorship is rejected.

I would urge any Rumford citizen who might even vaguely consider voting in support of Article 47, Question 2, to take a moment and read through the American Library Association’s Library Bill of Rights and ask if the library should be diminished by governmental interference.

It is my hope that the answer will be resounding “no” on July 14.

Lee Whiting, Holladay, Utah

