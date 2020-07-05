Kelly Cutchin of Auburn puts her purchases Sunday into a reusable shopping bag being held by Matt Jones at the Lewiston Farmers’ Market. J Fiori of the St. Mary’s Nutrition Center said that the market typically has between 300 and 400 customers shop the market every Sunday. “We have specific guidelines that we have to follow in order to stay open,” Fiori said of precautions that market organizers have in place to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Fiori said the names of those who wear a face mask are entered into a drawing to win a market basket, to which vendors donate. Scott Jillson of Jillson’s Farm & Sugarhouse said this year’s market season is the best he has had. Many people feel more comfortable shopping for fruits and vegetables at an outdoor market than they do at a grocery store, Jillson said. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Customers wait in a socially distanced line to make purchases Sunday at the Lewiston Farmers Market. J Fiori of the St. Mary’s Nutrition Center said that the market typically has between 300 and 400 customers shop the market every Sunday. “We have specific guidelines that we have to follow in order to stay open,” Fiori said of precautions that market organizers have in place to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Fiori said the names of those who wear a face mask are entered into a drawing to win a market basket, to which vendors donate. Scott Jillson of Jillson’s Farm & Sugarhouse said this year’s market season is the best he has had. Many people feel more comfortable shopping for fruits and vegetables at an outdoor market than they do at a grocery store, Jillson said. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Gisele Guerrette of Auburn carries the specialty radishes she bought Sunday from Eli’s Homestead at the Lewiston Farmers’ Market. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo