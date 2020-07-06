AUBURN — State Sen. Ned Claxton, D-Auburn, has announced he is seeking reelection in Senate District 20.

Claxton was first elected to the Maine Senate in 2018, representing Auburn, Mechanic Falls, Minot, New Gloucester, and Poland.

He serves as Senate chair of the State and Local Government Committee, and sits on the Health and Human Services Committee.

As a senator, Claxton helped pass laws to prevent insurance companies from discriminating against Mainers with preexisting conditions, according to a written statement.

He worked with colleagues to pass a budget that provides $130 million in property tax relief without raising taxes. He also has worked for the veteran community by expanding the veteran property tax exemption program, according to the statement.

Claxton earned perfect scores from the Maine State Employee Association and the Maine AFL-CIO, and the Maine Education Association has endorsed him.

Claxton co-founded Family Healthcare Associates in 1978, where he cared for people of all ages — delivering babies along with caring for their parents and grandparents — always with an attentive and listening ear to wider family concerns and needs.

Throughout Claxton‘s career as a family physician in the Lewiston-Auburn community, he has worked to improve the health of individuals and families, taught a new generation of family physicians and partnered with others to improve the quality of care at Central Maine Healthcare and other health organizations, according to his statement

“Patients have trusted me for four decades as a family doctor,” he said. “I bring that same commitment to representing the residents and communities of our district — listening, learning and leading in an effort to find common ground and better solutions to pressing issues affecting so many Maine residents.”

Named the first Maine Family Physician of the Year by the Maine Academy of Family Physicians, Claxton has a long résumé of professional achievements, including serving as president of the medical staff at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston and co-chair of the Lewiston/Auburn Public Health Steering Committee.

He was also a board member and adviser to the Maine Public Health Association.

