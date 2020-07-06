LEWISTON — State Rep. Jim Handy (D-Lewiston) is seeking reelection to the Maine House of Representatives for House District 58.

He is a Clean Elections candidate.

According to a written statement, the last two years saw Handy’s legislation to require insurance coverage for hearing aids enacted into law.

“It’s gratifying to know that many Mainers can now count on their insurance to provide coverage for these vital services. I have heard from numerous constituents who have told me hearing aids have changed their lives, not only at home among their relatives, but in the workplace,” Handy said.

Handy also was instrumental in passing legislation to restore funding for Lewiston and Auburn’s school-based health clinics and others across the state, and he co-sponsored legislation to cap co-pays on the price of insulin.

Handy said his reasons for running for reelection are rooted in the desire to help Lewiston residents and Mainers. “It’s about the kitchen table discussions — how to pay for the doctor and those prescriptions or even how to get to work,” he said.

“Transportation to work, to shop and to services available in cities like Lewiston and Portland is elusive for many,” he said.

According to his statement, Handy said the most immediate challenge for the next Legislature is ensuring Mainers’ health and offsetting the financial effects of the coronavirus. “State government needs to provide funding that enables our schools to reopen safely and help families and businesses survive the economic losses caused by COVID-19,” he said.

Handy attributes his successes, in large part, to reaching out to Republicans and independents. “Making good, sound policy does not happen without including others to reach consensus,” he said.

Born and raised in Lewiston, Handy is a graduate of Lewiston High School. He holds a bachelor of science degree from the University of Southern Maine.

Handy serves on the board of directors of Literacy Volunteers–Androscoggin and the board of SeniorsPlus, and previously served on the board of Healthy Androscoggin, L/A Arts and Androscoggin Head Start.

He previously served on the Lewiston School Committee.

Handy and his wife, Sharon, are the parents of three grown children, all of whom graduated from Lewiston High School. He is employed by L.L.Bean.

