Charges

Lewiston

• Liban Mohamad, 18, of 55 Tall Pines Drive, on charges of criminal trespass and theft, 7 p.m. Sunday, at that address.

• Mustaf Abdille, 33, of 55 Tall Pines Drive, on charges of public consumption of alcohol and violating conditions of release, 11:10 a.m. Monday, on Lisbon Street.

• Bryan LeClair, 28, of 85 Strawberry Ave., on a charge of domestic assault, 10:20 a.m. Monday, at that address.

