The Buckfield Select Board declined to adopt a fireworks ordinance Tuesday, but instead will follow state guidelines and ask its residents to be “respectful neighbors.”

A couple of residents contacted Town Manager Joe Roach last week with concerns about neighbors setting off fireworks late at night. After reviewing the state statute on fireworks, the board felt the policy was reasonable.

“I’m not sure how the town would possibly police an ordinance, especially since we don’t have a police department,” said board Chairwoman Tina Brooks.

Selectperson Cheryl Coffman proposed the board post a letter with the state regulations attached while encouraging town residents to be respectful of one another and talk to their neighbors if they had fireworks.

The board scheduled a public hearing on the town warrants for Aug. 11, two weeks before the annual Town Meeting on Aug. 25. The board also instructed Roach to have the annual town report published by Aug. 7.

With the annual Town Meeting pushed back to August this year due to COVID-19, the election of officers for the select board was delayed until after the Aug. 25 meeting.

Roach reported that heavy rains on July 1 resulted in some washouts. Those roads have mostly all been repaired by Tuesday. At least one was scheduled to be fixed on Wednesday.

He added that First Light is working to expand fiber optics service in town.

