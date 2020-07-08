Takoda J. Cundiff, 19, of 31 Nichol St., Paris, on charges of driving to endanger, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and operating a vehicle without a license, 5:11 p.m. Tuesday at Yeaton Swamp Road by Oxford Police Department.

Sarah G. Dodge, 39, of Route 2, Bethel on a charge of violating condition of release, 9:40 p.m. Tuesday at Ripley Building by Norway Police Department.

Dustin L. Kendall, 32, of 21 Abbott Hill Road, West Paris, on charges of criminal mischief and domestic violence assault, 11:37 a.m. Tuesday at 15 Woodland Drive by Norway Police Department.

John T. Maldonado, 52, of 171 Hanscom Road, Eliot, on a charge of violating condition of release, 6:36 p.m. Monday in Stoneham by Oxford County Sheriff’s Department.

Amy L. Richards, 38, of 9 Pikes Hill, Norway, on charges of two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violating condition of release and unlawful possession of oxycodone with priors, 5:42 p.m. Monday at that address by Norway Police Department.

Donald E. Simmons, 31, of 425 Flat Road, Bethel, on charges of violating condition of release, refusal to submit to arrest or detention, refusal to stop and disorderly conduct, 6:36 p.m. Monday by Oxford County Sheriff’s Department.

Donald E. Simmons, 31, of 425 Flat Road, Bethel on charges of disorderly conduct, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and violation of condition of release, 8:09 p.m. Monday in Bethel by Oxford County Sheriff’s Department.

