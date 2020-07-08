A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Cumberland, Androscoggin, Oxford until 7/08 2:45PM pic.twitter.com/s87TroEFI7 — Charlie Lopresti (@CharlieWGME) July 8, 2020

There is a chance for thunderstorms across Maine this afternoon and evening. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Androscoggin, Cumberland and Oxford counties until 10 p.m.

Some may become severe with damaging winds, heavy rain and hail. The greatest chance for storms is between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Things will quiet down late Wednesday night.

Expect a hot and humid day on Thursday with highs surging into the 80s.

Low clouds may be stubborn for some coastal areas Friday, but we should see another mostly sunny day inland late week.

After that all eyes will be on the track of tropical moisture slated to arrive in Maine on Saturday.

Since our early weekend storm has a tropical connection, there’s a good shot at some heavy rain for the area.

