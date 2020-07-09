GOLF

Falmouth Country Club pro Shawn Warren has qualified for the PGA Championship, to be played Aug. 6-9 in San Francisco.

The PGA Championship will take place at TPC Harding Park and will be the first of golf’s major championships this year. Warren has played in one previous PGA Championship, missing the cut in 2018.

Warren, 35, who lives in Portland, was selected because he finished in the top 20 in the PGA Player of the Year list in 2019. The PGA Championship reserves 20 spots for club pros, usually given to the top 20 finishers at the PGA Professionals Championship. This year, that event was canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Warren ranked 14th in the 2019 standings among club pros, highlighted by his win in New England PGA Section Championship.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The Brooklyn Nets plugged a couple holes in their roster with a pair of well-traveled veteran scorers, signing Jamal Crawford and Michael Beasley for the remainder of the season.

The Nets will resume play without Spencer Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan after they tested positive for the coronavirus. Wilson Chandler also chose not to play, and Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving aren’t returning from their injuries.

The 40-year-old Crawford hasn’t played in the NBA this season after scoring 51 points while playing for Phoenix in the finale of the 2018-19 season. That made him the first player in NBA history with 50-point games for four teams.

Beasley, an 11-year veteran, hasn’t played in the NBA since appearing for the Lakers in February 2019.

AUTO RACING

XFINITY: Austin Cindric won the first of two NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Kentucky Speedway, charging past Chase Briscoe on an overtime restart for his first victory of the season and first on an oval.

Cindric, 21, had eight top-10s on ovals before breaking through on the 1.5-mile Kentucky layout. His only other series victories came last year on road courses at Watkins Glen and Mid-Ohio.

The race ended up going 204 miles. A 300-miler is set for Friday night in the series’ first doubleheader

Riley Herbst was second in a Toyota, followed by Ross Chastain in a Chevy, Briscoe in a Ford and Anthony Alfredo in a Chevy.

COLLEGES

DARTMOUTH: The university is eliminating five varsity sports teams and several staff positions.

The Ivy League school announced that men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s golf, and men’s lightweight rowing, have been cut. That drops to 30 the number of varsity teams and will reduce the number of recruited athletes in incoming classes by 10 percent. A total of about 110 student-athletes are affected. Jobs for 15 staff members, including eight coaching positions, also will end.

The cuts are projected to save more than $2 million as the school addresses a projected $150 million deficit caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

ACC: The Atlantic Coast Conference is putting fall competitions on hold until at least Sept. 1 because of the coronavirus pandemic, a move that won’t affect football as of now.

The decision impacts soccer, volleyball, field hockey and cross country. North Carolina State and Louisville are scheduled to meet on Sept. 2 in the first football game involving any league teams.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty kick to set Manchester United on its way to a 3-0 win over Aston Villa that featured a first goal of the season by Paul Pogba and another impressive strike by teenager Mason Greenwood.

United stayed in fifth place but moved to within a point of fourth-place Leicester with four games remaining as it tries to qualify for the Champions League.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: The remaining four games of the round of 16 can be hosted by the home team, UEFA announced, instead of playing them in Portugal.

The competition was halted in March because of the coronavirus and is set to conclude with a mini-tournament at an empty stadium in Lisbon next month, starting with the quarterfinals.

However, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Manchester City will be allowed to host the second leg of their round of 16 matches on Aug. 7 and 8.

