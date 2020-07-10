Rumford native and artist Clint Magoon paints a mural Friday afternoon on the side of The Village Inn in Auburn. The scene is of the first restaurant the Vallee family purchased in 1963 that was located across the street from their current location on High Street. Magoon has painted many murals throughout the area and is also well-known for his intricate glass etchings. Magoon said he is a friend of the Vallee family and also a regular customer of the popular local restaurant. “This is just the rough outline with the shading and detail work to come later,” he said, while periodically glancing at an old photo he held in his hand for reference. “I would have been done 4 days ago if it were not for the rain.” Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Old photos of Eddy’s Drive-In & Diner that local artist Clint Magoon is painting on the side of The Village Inn in Auburn. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Part of the original Eddy’s Drive-In & Diner is still standing across the street from The Village Inn on High Street in Auburn. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
An old newspaper ad from 1963 that was framed and given to the Vallee family for their 50th anniversary celebration in 2013. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo