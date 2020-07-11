A 33-year-old Fairfield woman died Saturday morning after she was ejected from a whitewater raft on the Kennebec River, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

Emily Fournier and her family were whitewater rafting with the Magic Falls Rafting Co. when she and two others were ejected from the raft as they paddled through one of the larger rapids on the upper Kennebec River at about 11:30 a.m., DIF&W spokesman Mark Latti said in a statement late Saturday night. The accident occurred in Indian Stream Township.

Fournier floated through a portion of the river after being ejected and was pulled back into the raft but was unresponsive, Latti said.

Emergency life-saving measures were performed until the raft pulled over at an emergency evacuation point at the Moxie Lake Boat launch, where it was met by EMS personnel, and Fournier was loaded into an ambulance. She was declared deceased at about 1 p.m. and her body was taken to the Lawry Funeral Home in Fairfield, Latti said.

The Maine Warden Service, Magic Falls Rafting, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, Forks Fire and Rescue and the Upper Kennebec Valley Ambulance Service all assisted in the response to the incident, Latti said.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: