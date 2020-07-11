Arrests
Lewiston
• Destiny Sliker, 25, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 6:30 p.m. Friday at 193 Rosedale St.
• Donald Bourget, 47, transient, on a charge of criminal trespassing, 3:10 a.m. Saturday at 345 Main St.
• Kaya Simions, 33, transient, on a charge of fugitive from justice, 12:40 p.m. Saturday on Lisbon Street.
