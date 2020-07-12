Here are two possible approaches by the federal government to reopening public schools in the fall:

• Schools will reopen on time in the fall to in-person classes. CDC guidelines that place too much emphasis on the safety and well-being of the students, teachers and staff will be disregarded and replaced with guidelines that place the emphasis on the economy, where it belongs. The federal government knows what is best for the various local and state education authorities across the country. Therefore, funds will be withheld from state or school systems that violate the guidelines and consider the safety of their constituents over the federal mandate.

• We realize that everyone wants to reopen schools as soon as possible. We also realize that it is a difficult decision being faced by local authorities tasked with the responsibility for the safety of students, teachers and staff. The federal government trusts the local school boards and will support the decisions of state and local school districts as they struggle with this difficult process. School systems should refer to the CDC guidelines which were developed by our medical experts with much thought for the safety of all concerned. The Department of Education stands ready with financial and technical assistance to help all states reopen schools in a responsible and safe manner that prioritizes the development and safety of our most important population, the future generations of this great country.

I know which approach the federal government has chosen. Which approach do others choose?

Jeff Sturgis, Minot

