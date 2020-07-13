PORTLAND — Theodora June Kalikow will serve as the Chaplaincy Institute of Maine’s interim executive director, offering transitional leadership as Abbess and co-founder Patricia Ellen concludes her administrative role at the end of this month.

Kalikow is an active educational consultant and president emerita of the University of Maine at Farmington, where she served from 1994-2012. She also served as president of the University of Southern Maine during 2012-14.

Kalikow holds degrees from Wellesley College, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Boston University, and serves on the board of trustees of Breakwater Learning. She is the recipient of an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from the University of New England and UNE’s 2006 Deborah Morton Award. She was inducted into Maine Women’s Hall of Fame.

ChIME is one of 13 interfaith ministry schools in the United States and the only one offering two choices of study.

