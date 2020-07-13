AUBURN — Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader has hired Bruce Mason to the team at its Auburn location.

Mason grew up in Turner and graduated from Leavitt Area High School. He attended the University of Maine at Machias. Mason’s background includes retail management/buyer of goods at a large Maine-based retail chain.

Mason resides in Auburn, with a second home in Hanover. He is an active first responder/emergency medical technician and manages a business in Auburn with his wife, Joanne. He is involved with Ski Maine, WinterKids and Maine Adaptive Skiing and is a member of the Mountains to Shore Board of Realtors.

filed under: