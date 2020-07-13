Androscoggin County

• Joseph Kitrell, 65, of Buckfield, on charges of habitual offender revocation and violating conditions of release, 3:34 a.m. Monday on Pleasant Street in Mechanic Falls.

• Carlton Wilson, 47, of Sabattus, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 7 a.m. Monday at 81 Birchwood Drive in Sabattus.

Lewiston

• Michael Perry, 40, transient, on charges of violation of protection from abuse order and violating conditions of release, 7:54 p.m. Sunday on Cedar Street.

• Shawn Truman, 34, of Lewiston, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 11:48 a.m. Monday at 68 Knox St.

• James Brensinger, 35, of Lewiston, on a probation hold, 5 p.m. Monday at 92 Bartlett St.

