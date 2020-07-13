Portland police on Sunday charged a man with firing several shots into the department’s parking garage on July 5, damaging a police cruiser, the department said in a statement.

Police charged Abdikareem Hassan, 32, with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and illegal possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, both felonies.

The motivation for the attack is still unclear, police said. Chief Frank Clark thanked the public for its support following the shooting.

“This type of attack on law enforcement is disheartening and personal, but the overwhelming number of positive letters, social media posts, statements denouncing violence against the department, and the calls we have received reaffirm our belief that we have the support of our community,” Clark said.

Police say the shooting occurred about 10:42 p.m., when someone in a dark sedan drove by the entrance to the police garage on Newbury Street and fired several rounds into the structure. No one was injured.

Hassan was stopped by officers on Franklin Street about 11:30 p.m. when they saw his vehicle hit a curb near the intersection with Cumberland Avenue, police said.

He was driving a vehicle similar to the one reported to have been used in the drive-by shooting that night, and police discovered that the car was reported stolen that evening.

Hassan was arrested after the traffic stop on charges of operating under the influence, operating a vehicle while being a habitual offender and unauthorized use of property.

While in custody at the police station, police said Hassan became uncooperative and assaulted a police officer and an FBI agent, and damaged a police vehicle. Police are seeking charges of assault on a police officer, two counts of refusal to submit to arrest or detention, and criminal mischief, in addition to a federal charge for his alleged assault on the FBI agent.

Another person who was in the car with Hassan received a citation during the stop, police said. Christine Adiye, 28, of Portland, was issued a court summons alleging unauthorized use of property and was released at the scene.

This story will be updated.

