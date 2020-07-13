Regional School District 9 Board of Directors Agenda
***6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, via the Zoom link available on http://www.mtbluersd.org/***
Item 1: Call to order
Item 2: Pledge
Item 3: Election of officers
Item 4: Public comment
Item 5: Report of the Chairperson
a. Good news stories from Board/Administrator
Item 6: Superintendent’s report-Tina Meserve
a. New hires, transfers, and resignations
Item 7: Presentations
a. BARR program-Joel Smith
Item 8: Consent agenda
a. Board meeting minutes from June 9, 2020
b. Operations minutes from July 7, 2020
c. Personnel & Finance minutes from July 7, 2020
d. Educational Policy minutes from July 7, 2020
Item 9: Committee Reports
1. Operations
2. Personnel & Finance
3. Educational Policy
4. Drop-out Prevention
Item 10: New business
a. Financial review: to approve line item transfer-Kris Pottle
b. MSBA workshop/training
c. Committee assignments
d. First readings
1. IJOA school-sponsored and non-school sponsored student trips
2. IFK graduation policy
Item 10: Adjourn
***Next scheduled meetings: August 11, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom and August 25, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. (only if needed). Committee meetings: Operations committee on August 4, 2020, at 5 p.m. via Zoom and Personnel & Finance committee on August 4, 2020, at 6 p.m. via Zoom.***
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
News
Sabattus sets town meeting for Aug. 20
-
Lewiston-Auburn
PHOTO: ‘Garden guide’ shows the way
-
News
PHOTO: Calm waters at Turner beach
-
Local Sports
Cody Woodward signs to play pro hockey in Bulgaria
-
Football
Lost Lobster Bowl: Meet the area selections, Part 1