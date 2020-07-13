Regional School District 9 Board of Directors Agenda

***6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, via the Zoom link available on http://www.mtbluersd.org/***

Item 1:  Call to order
Item 2:  Pledge
Item 3:  Election of officers
Item 4:  Public comment

Item 5:  Report of the Chairperson
a. Good news stories from Board/Administrator

Item 6: Superintendent’s report-Tina Meserve
a. New hires, transfers, and resignations

Item 7: Presentations
a. BARR program-Joel Smith

Item 8:  Consent agenda
a. Board meeting minutes from June 9, 2020
b. Operations minutes from July 7, 2020
c. Personnel & Finance minutes from July 7, 2020
d. Educational Policy minutes from July 7, 2020

Item 9:  Committee Reports
1. Operations
2. Personnel & Finance
3. Educational Policy
4. Drop-out Prevention

Item 10:  New business
a. Financial review: to approve line item transfer-Kris Pottle
b. MSBA workshop/training
c. Committee assignments
d. First readings
1. IJOA school-sponsored and non-school sponsored student trips
2. IFK graduation policy

Item 10:  Adjourn

***Next scheduled meetings:  August 11, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom and August 25, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. (only if needed).  Committee meetings:  Operations committee on August 4, 2020, at 5 p.m. via Zoom and Personnel & Finance committee on August 4, 2020, at 6 p.m. via Zoom.***

filed under:
Farmington Maine, Franklin County Maine, Franklin Journal, RSu 9
