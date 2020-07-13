Regional School District 9 Board of Directors Agenda

***6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, via the Zoom link available on http://www.mtbluersd.org/***

Item 1: Call to order

Item 2: Pledge

Item 3: Election of officers

Item 4: Public comment

Item 5: Report of the Chairperson

a. Good news stories from Board/Administrator

Item 6: Superintendent’s report-Tina Meserve

a. New hires, transfers, and resignations

Item 7: Presentations

a. BARR program-Joel Smith

Item 8: Consent agenda

a. Board meeting minutes from June 9, 2020

b. Operations minutes from July 7, 2020

c. Personnel & Finance minutes from July 7, 2020

d. Educational Policy minutes from July 7, 2020

Item 9: Committee Reports

1. Operations

2. Personnel & Finance

3. Educational Policy

4. Drop-out Prevention

Item 10: New business

a. Financial review: to approve line item transfer-Kris Pottle

b. MSBA workshop/training

c. Committee assignments

d. First readings

1. IJOA school-sponsored and non-school sponsored student trips

2. IFK graduation policy

Item 10: Adjourn

***Next scheduled meetings: August 11, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom and August 25, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. (only if needed). Committee meetings: Operations committee on August 4, 2020, at 5 p.m. via Zoom and Personnel & Finance committee on August 4, 2020, at 6 p.m. via Zoom.***

