WILTON — Selectpersons Keith Swett and David Leavitt were reelected to three-year terms Tuesday.
Swett is chairman to the board; Leavitt is vice chairman.
Regional School Unit 9 Director Irving Faunce was also reelected for a three-year term. He was the only candidate.
Regarding the RSU 9 budget, Wilton voters passed the $38.2 million spending plan for K-12 education by a vote of 483-317, and the adult education budget of $465,972 by a tally of 501-381.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Rhonda Rice
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Roland Lambert
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Richard A. Charity
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Dolores Montminy
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Isobel E. Maifeld