FRYEBURG — Firefighters prevented flames from endangering the life of a man in a wheelchair stuck on the third floor of an apartment building Tuesday morning.

Initial reports at 9:11 a.m. said a man in a wheelchair was trapped on the third floor of a burning building at 462 Fish St, Fryeburg Fire Chief Andrew Dufresne said. Firefighters discovered an electrical fire in the laundry room in the basement, which was quickly extinguished. They assisted the man out of the building unharmed.

There were no injuries.

They remained on the scene for about 90 minutes to ventilate the building, which was not heavily damaged.

Fryeburg firefighters was assisted by departments from Saco Valley, East Conway, Brownfield, Lovell and Sweden.

