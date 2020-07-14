FRYEBURG — A head-on collision on Route 302 sent three people to the hospital and closed the heavily-traveled road for a couple of hours Tuesday morning.

A 2020 Ford Fusion driven eastbound by Andrew Voneschen, 39, of Dixhill, New York, crossed the centerline near Stanley Hill Road and struck a westbound 2011 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Marcia Brown, 58, of North Adams, Massachusetts, Lt. Michael McAllister of the Fryeburg Police Department said.

Brown attempted to avoid the car by pulling to the left, but it was struck on its right front. The impact caused the truck to to continue across the road and into a tree.

The occupants of the truck were taken to Bridgton Hospital for evaluations. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Voneschen refused medical treatment and was issued a summons on a charge of driving to endanger.

Route 302 was closed for about two hours for accident reconstruction and to clean up spilled oil and fuel.

The Fryeburg Police Department was assisted by Fryeburg Fire Department, Fryeburg Rescue, Bridgton

Police Department, Bridgton Fire Department and United Ambulance.

