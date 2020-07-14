Carlton Sprague and Scott McElravy won re-election Tuesday to three-year terms to the Paris Select Board. They were the only two candidates on the ballot.

McElravy received 712 votes and Sprague had 676 votes.

Sprague and McElravy both won their seats in a 2019 special election, completing the final year of a three-year term. They defeated two other challengers for the seats.

Neither candidate spoke to the Sun Journal in advance of Tuesday’s vote.

Sprague was a political newcomer when he ran in 2019. He wrote in a campaign preview that he was “a believer in small government, a strong Second Amendment supporter and a team player.”

When he ran in 2019, McElravy said that he is “conservative by nature, has common sense, acknowledges that he does not know everything, but is most willing to work hard for the town.”

They return to the five-member select board, which also includes Russell Brackett, Peter Kilgore and Christopher Summers.

In the vote for Paris Public Utilities Directors, Raymond Lussier lost his bid for re-election. Samuel Elliott led all candidates with 553 votes, followed by Matthew Dieterich with 527 and Lussier with 334.

