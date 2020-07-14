NORWAY — Dennise Dullea Whitley and write-in candidate Sarah Carter were elected to the Norway Select Board following Tuesday’s election results.

Whitley received 921 votes and Carter’s name was written on 136 ballots

The two women fill the vacancies created by the retirement of Norway select board members Warren Sessions and Michael Twitchell.

Whitley, 79, whose family roots in Norway date back 100 years, co-owns Lost Corner Land Surveying with her husband. A volunteer with the Norway Historical Society, Whitley has a long history of working with nonprofits, including 13 years with Stephens Memorial Hospital. She had lost two previous bids for elected office, losing a state Senate race in 2012 and a State House seat in 2014.

Carter, 37, has lived in western Maine all of her life. She moved into her current Norway home four years ago with her husband and two children.

Carter serves as the Let’s Go coordinator for Healthy Oxford Hills, which helps with food access and food security in the area. She volunteers at the Alan Day Community Garden and serves on the Communication Committee for the Norway Downtown group.

Mary DeLano and Thomas Webster were unopposed as trustees to the Norway Memorial Library. DeLano received 862 votes and Webster received 595.

« Previous

filed under: