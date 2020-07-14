MECHANIC FALLS – Merry E. Strout, 82, beloved wife of Alwin Strout Jr. of Mechanic Falls passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at her home with her loving family by her side after a long and tedious battle with cancer.She was born in Jamestown, New York, on August 14, 1937, the daughter of William F. and Jessie M. Elwell Cook. Merry graduated from Jamestown High School and married Alwin StrouT Jr. on June 21, 1958. She worked as a librarian at schools and later at the Mechanic Falls Library. In her younger years she was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader. Merry and Alwin enjoyed traveling to Canada and 38 of the 50 United States; Hawaii being their favorite trip. She was a member of the Robin Dow Senior Club and the Maine State Librarian Association. Merry’s greatest joy was her home and family.She is survived by her husband, Alwin Strout of Mechanic Falls; son David Strout of Gorham; daughter Linda Lajoie and husband Rick of Gardiner; grandchildren Adam Hadfield of New Mexico, Dylan Lajoie of Brunswick, Cullen Lajoie of Lewiston, Amanda Dube of Auburn, and Samantha Strout of South Carolina; great-grandchildren Osiris and Orion Hadfield; a sister-in-law, Janice Cole; and many loved nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by stepfather, Ivan Selden; sister, Harriett; brother, John; grandchildren, Kasandra Schmieks and Dustin Hadfield. Graveside services will be held on July 16 at 10 a.m., at Maple Grove Cemetery in Mechanic Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.comDonations in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society,1 Bowdoin Mill Island,Topsham, ME 04086or Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice15 Strawberry AvenueLewiston, ME 04240