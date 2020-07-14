RUMFORD — Voters on Tuesday turned down a proposed ordinance to make the Parks Commission and the library Board of Trustees advisory to the town manager and clarify the authority of the town manager.

The tentative vote on the Parks Commission was 645-719, and the tentative vote on the library trustees was 521-847.

The commission and trustees are made up of volunteers, who asked the Board of Selectmen recently why they weren’t informed the board was considering the ordinance.

Trustee Vice Chairman Jerrold Cohen said his concern is that the trustees would not be able to set policies or continue with the day-to-day library operations.

Parks Chairman Dan Richard said the town manager already has the ultimate say in hiring and firing, and they’ve maintained a good relationship by giving the meeting tapes to the town manager’s office.

Board of Selectpersons Chairman Chris Brennick said the purpose was to have a clear chain of command to the town manager.

Selectman Frank DiConzo said there hasn’t been good communication for a long time.

Selectman Peter Chase said previously he would like to see, on a quarterly or semi-annual basis, reports made to the board.

