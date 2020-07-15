Martindale

Sunday, July 12 point quota results: 1. Kelly Cates +9 2. Jon Mercier +7 3. Paul Robinson +6 4. Marc Gosselin +5 4. Jordy Knoren +5 6. Tom Labrie +4 6. Rocky Myers +4; Skins: Gross — Ashley Fifield No. 2 and No. 15, Dave Luce No. 4, Rocky Myers No. 13, Justin Murphy No. 14 and No. 17, Marc Gosselin No. 16; Net — Brent Cary No. 1.

Saturday, July 11 results: Green Tees: Gross — Brian Bilodeau 71 2. Brad Myers 73; Net — Johnny Grant 74/63 2. Mike Doucette 78/69; White Tees: Gross — Chip Morrison 82; Net — Al Stasulis 96/74; Skins: Gross — Brady Myers No. 1, Johnny Grant No. 5; Net — Keith Studley No. 7, Johnny Grant No. 8. Brad Myers No. 12

Friday, July 10 results: Green Tees: Gross — 1. Chris Carrier 72 2. Eric Eddy 76 3. Roger Densmore 78; Net — 1. Jon Mercier 72/66 2. Jordy Knoren 96/67 3. Jason Rouleau 87/69; Green/White Tees — Doug Craib 75/70; White Tees: Gross — 1. Claude Heutz 80 2. Chip Morrison 83; Net — 1. Ray Martel 91/69 2. Rick Miles 83/71; Women: Gross — Melissa Johnson 79; Net — Neila Nelke 89/73; Skins: Gross — Jon Mercier No. 11, Jason Rouleau No. 12; Net — Brian Walsh No. 6, Melissa Johnson No. 8, Mike Tiner No. 17, Ray Martel No. 18

Sunday, July 12 sweeps series: Gross — 1. Larry Ross 73 2. Joe Bruno 74 3. Peter Leighton 78 4. Mark Laliberte 79 Rick Meagher 79; Net — 1. Gordon Ross 67 2. Phil Fasulo 70 2. Tom Fasulo 70 4. Scott Tiner 71; Skins — Jerry Legere No. 8/Tom Laprino No. 9/Ron Herbert No. 13.

Tuesday, July 7 ladies twilight league “Flip the Tee” results: 1. Mary Nablo/Jean Gould/Bath Shea/Karen Nichols 17 2. Karly Eretzian/Barbara Eretzian/Mauri Dufour/Carol Miller 19 3. Leesa Smith/Azelle 3. Anne Printup/Roxy Dionne/Sue Reny/Sue Provost 23 5. Susan Farquhas/Jill McCann/Jacque Giasson/Cathy Adamson 22 6. Tara Eretzian/Amy /Becca Hefty. Christina Cifelli 23 7. Brenda Mickelson/Carlene Fassett/Leeann Lowe/Terri Girouard 24 8. Sarah Marcotte/Ginny Coleman/Stacy Drake/Wanda Bateman 25 8. Heather Slattery/Jane Conley/Cathy Curley 25 8. Jill Starbird/Diane Cook Nadeau 25 8. Charlotte Coogins/Mel needham/Peg White/Marion Carney 25; Scramble results — Pat Maines/Sharon Campbell/Georgia Pratt/Lyn Haley +3; 50/50 — Melanie Whited

Sunday, July 12 best of one/two/and three of four results: Gross — Bong Adil/Sid Cohen/Mike Labonte/Dave St. Andre 138; Net — 1. Bud Murphy/Dave Kus/Joshua Murphy/John Gross 121 2. Patti Ayotte/Gaetan Bolduc/Linda Mynahan/Leo Bellemare 122; Pins: No. 2 — Brian Henderson 8’4″ No. 8 — Matt Hopkins 4’1″ No. 13 — Mike Burian 4′ No. 15 — Fred Warner 2’7″; Skins: Gross — J. Levasseur No. 1/Rick Carleton No. 6/Lonney Steeves No. 13/Fred Warner No. 15/Sid Cohen No. 17; Net — J. Levasseur No. 1/Rick Carleton No. 6/Linda Mynahan No. 8/Matt Beckim No. 11/Sid Cohen No. 17.

