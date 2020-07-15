FARMINGTON — At least 25% of adults in Franklin County have trouble reading. It is an invisible problem that affects all of us, especially during a pandemic. 2020 could be the year to tutor an adult with literacy goals.

Tutoring is a fantastic experience for any adult who enjoys mentoring, coaching, or teaching, has a high school diploma, is comfortable using video chat technology at home, and can spare two hours a week. Recently tutors have helped people achieve goals such as completing the census, reading a pattern to sew face masks, learn how to stop being a victim of telephone scams, and read to their children and grandchildren who are at home for school.

Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties is hosting a Virtual Tutor Training on three consecutive Mondays, August 10, 17, and 24 from 3-5 pm. All tutor training participants will receive a free copy of Tutor 8 , published by NewReaders Press, our Proliteracy affiliate, ongoing tutoring guidance from a team of supporters after training, and an instruction binder. After training, tutors are paired with a compatible student.

If interested, contact LVFSC to register. Call 500-3131, go to the website at https://www.westernmaineliteracy.org/ and click on the Contact tab, or email [email protected] . You can also see the Literacy Volunteers Facebook

page at https://www.facebook.com/LVFSC .

LVFSC is currently focusing on training tutors for virtual tutoring using the Freeconferencecall video chat platform (at no

cost to tutors and students), but tutors usually work with students in LVFSC literacy centers, libraries, or other public

places.

All 5 members of the volunteer training team are certified educators by profession. Thank you to training team members

Susan Randow, Maggie Davis, Michelle Guiluame, Sara Beech, and Barb Averill. Susan Randow, Team Leader, is a

retired educator of 40 years, with a BS in Special Education, and a Masters in Psychology of Reading. Her teaching

experience includes elementary school, community college classes, and Master’s level university classes. Susan’s other

specialties include time as a Special Ed. Dept. Chair., a Teacher Specialist, and a Professional Development Trainer for a

school district. She has also presented at two national conferences.

LVFSC hosts four training sessions a year. Stay tuned to the website for the latest information.

