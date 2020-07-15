• Keith A. Bartlett, 49, of 115 Linden St., Berlin, Massachusetts, on a charge of violating condition of release, 5:09 p.m. Monday by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Philip J. Brown, 37, of 32 Alpine St, Norway, on a charge of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, 11:50 p.m. Monday on Alpine Street by Maine State Police.

• TY B. Brown, 37, of 206 Main St., Norway, on a charge of unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, 11:32 p.m. Monday on Alpine Street by Maine State Police.

• Anthony Hamner, 30, of 315 Knox St, Rumford, on charges of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct (loud unreasonable noise) and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, 11:43 p.m. Monday by Rumford Police Department.

Michael P. Higgins, 37, of 99 Waterford Road, Norway on a charge of possession of firearm when prohibited, reckless conduct and failure to appear in court after bailed, 1:39 a.m. Wednesday on Pottle Road, Oxford by Oxford Police Department.

Anthony W. Jordan, 30, of 49 Jackson Mountain Road, Temple on a charge of disorderly conduct, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and criminal mischief, 3:17 a.m. Tuesday at Maine Avenue and Maple Street by Rumford Police Department.

Alexander Ojeda, 40, of 160 W. Bethel Road, Bethel on charges of use of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release, 12 p.m. Tuesday in Oxford by Oxford Police Department.

Chelsea L. Packard, 36, of 24 Shymor Lane, Buckfield on a charge of operating under the influence (with two priors,) 4:53 p.m. Tuesday in Oxford by Oxford Police Department.

