LEWISTON — Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice (Androscoggin) has announced the annual Butterfly Release Celebration will move from a live event to a prerecorded program featuring speakers, music, reading of names and the release of monarch butterflies. The public may view the event at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Androscoggin’s website: Androscoggin.org or on the Facebook page, AndroscogginHomeHealthcareAndHospice.

The community event honors individuals who have brought meaning, purpose and love in the lives of family members and friends.

Marketing and Development Director Kristin Melville said, “While we cannot gather as we have done in the past, we are continuing this moving tradition in a new format. For families who have experienced the loss of a loved one, the Butterfly Release Celebration can provide a profound healing and transformation. To signify this special community event, garden butterflies will be displayed outside Androscoggin’s offices at 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, and at the Hospice House, 236 Stetson Road, Auburn.”

To purchase a butterfly dedication, visit Androscoggin.org by Friday, July 17. The cost is $25. All proceeds from the event benefit the hospice house. Last year Androscoggin provided $1.6 million in free care for 703 patients. Community donations support patient care, education and staffing.

For more information, contact the Development office at 207-777-7740, ext. 1405. To learn more about Androscoggin, visit www.androcoggin.org.

