RUMFORD — A cornhole tournament to raise money for two local programs will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at Hosmer Field, organizer Gary Dolloff said.

“We will be social distancing and with the boards being put on all three fields, it should take care of it themselves,” the director of the Greater Rumford Community Center said. “Masks are welcome but not mandatory.”

Dolloff said he’d like to have at least 16 teams. The fee is $100 per team.

There will be prizes for the top three teams in the double-elimination tournament, as well as contests for prizes.

The tournament is for ages 10 and older, and participants are encouraged to bring cornhole boards if they have them.

No alcohol is permitted.

There is no rain date.

Proceeds will go to a Pay It Forward program in the community and Community Center programs.

Brian Bickford has donated a pair of patriotic-themed boards valued at $240 to be raffled. Tickets are $5 each or $10 for three.

“Or someone could blow me away with a huge bid!” Dolloff said.

Cornhole, also known regionally as bags, sack toss, or bean bag, is a lawn game in which players take turns throwing 16-ounce bags of corn kernels at a raised platform with a hole in the far end. A bag in the hole scores 3 points, while one on the board scores 1 point.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: