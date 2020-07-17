FARMINGTON — Tuesday night approval was given for some repairs of the municipal building parking lot and replacement of the Blake cemetery fence.

DMR Sealcoating of Lewiston had submitted bids for three separate projects at the municipal building on the Farmington Falls Road.

Sealcoating the back parking lot and in front of the fire station would have cost $7,950.

Asphalt patch work was figured at $7,200 with an additional $1,425 for sealcoating the front parking lot or $8,625 total.

There is currently almost $10,812 in the Municipal Building Reserve Account.

“They gave us a pretty comprehensive proposal,” Town Manager Richard Davis said of DMR Sealcoating’s estimate. “Leave the back parking lot, sealcoat the newer parking lot out front.”

Use $8,625 to get started on keeping up the parking lots, Davis suggested.

Selectman Matthew Smith asked about the area in front of the concrete pad at the fire station.

That would have been included in the first part, Davis said.

Selectman Chairman Joshua Bell asked if the quote is comparable pricewise.

“I think it is. Several years ago I checked. Sealing the area out back was $7,000,” Davis said.

Selectmen also approved spending up to $2,000 from the Blake Cemetery Trust Fund to replace the fence at the Blake Cemetery in Farmington Falls. There is $12,341 in the fund.

Cost estimates for the project are:

• $1,199 for 1,100 linear feet spruce deck board, 1 X 6 X 12-inch

• $225 for 324 linear feet of spruce top rail, 2 X 6 X 12-inch

• $150 for five gallons white latex paint

The fence uprights are granite posts with 1″ X 6″ facia boards. Most of the lag bolts can be reused.

“The fence is pretty visible from the road, it’s been damaged,” Davis said.

Blake Cemetery is near the turnoff to Philbrick Street.

In other business, appointments and reappointments were made to the following boards and committees. Vacancies are also listed:

• Board of Appeals: Michael Deschenes and Dennis O’Neil: two positions and two alternate positions open

• Board of Assessment Review: Michael Deschenes and Gloria McGraw

• Budget Committee: Judith Murphy, Lloyd Smith: two positions and two alternate positions open

• Conservation Commission: Byron “Buzz” Davis, William Haslam, Hunter Manley, James Shaffer, Matthew Smith, Eric Whitney

• Planning Board: Judith Murphy, Linda Brown (alternate), Jeffrey Wright: one alternate position open

• Recreation Committee: Katie Fournier: one position open

• Zoning Board: Paul Mills: two alternate positions open

Bell thanked all those who have or continue to serve.

“I’m glad to see so many applied,” he said.

