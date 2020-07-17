WILTON — Selectpersons Keith Swett and David Leavitt were reelected to three-year terms Tuesday, July 14.
Swett is chairman to the board; Leavitt is vice chairman.
Regional School Unit 9 Director Irving Faunce was also reelected for a three-year term. He was the only candidate.
Regarding the approved RSU 9 budget, Wilton voters passed the $38.2 million spending plan for K-12 education by a vote of 483-317, and the adult education budget of $465,972 by a tally of 501-381.
