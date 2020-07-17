Wilton ballot clerks, from left, Lyn Lewia, Carolyn Smith and Don Hamlin sit behind Plexiglas waiting to provide ballots to voters in Wilton on Tuesday, July 14. Andrea Swiedom/Franklin Journal

WILTON — Selectpersons Keith Swett and David Leavitt were reelected to three-year terms Tuesday, July 14.

Swett is chairman to the board; Leavitt is vice chairman.

Regional School Unit 9 Director Irving Faunce was also reelected for a three-year term. He was the only candidate.

Regarding the approved RSU 9 budget, Wilton voters passed the $38.2 million spending plan for K-12 education by a vote of 483-317, and the adult education budget of $465,972 by a tally of 501-381.   

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
coronavirus, Franklin County Maine, Franklin Journal, Wilton Maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles