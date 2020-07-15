REGION — Voters Tuesday passed the Regional School Unit 9 School Board’s proposed $38.2 million education budget for the 2020-21 fiscal school year.

The referendum asked voters from RSU 9’s 10 towns to approve the budget in two questions. The $38.2 million budget for kindergarten through 12th grade (Question 1) passed 2,625-1,852. The question to appropriate $465,972 for the adult education budget (Question 2) passed 2,781-1,663.

Voters approved both parts of the education budget in the following towns:

Farmington: 1,239 yes, 484 no, 27 blank (Question 1); 1,304 yes, 429 no, 17 blank (Question 2)

Industry: 128 yes, 103 no (Question 1); 140 yes, 89 no, 2 blank (Question 2)

Starks: 90 yes, 59 no (Question 1); 80 yes, 67 no (Question 2)

Temple: 101 yes, 75 no (Question 1); 114 yes, 61 no, 1 blank (Question 2)

Wilton: 483 yes, 317 no (Question 1); 501 yes, 381 no (Question 2)

Voters rejected both parts of the budget in the following towns:

Chesterville: 117 yes, 192 no, 3 blank (Question 1); 138 yes, 164 no, 10 blank (Question 2)

New Vineyard: 84 yes, 112 no (Question 1); 87 yes, 106 no, 3 blank (Question 2)

New Sharon: 187 yes, 236 no (Question 1); 200 yes, 218 no, 5 blank (Question 2)

Voters rejected question 1, and approved question 2 in the following towns:

Vienna: 115 yes, 178 no (Question 1); 122 yes, 70 no (Question 2)

Weld: yes 81, no 96 (Question 1); yes 95, no 78 (Question 2)

The $38.2 million education budget is a 2.8 percent increase to the current fiscal year budget, but reduces the average local tax impact by 1.93% primarily due to an increase in state aid.

